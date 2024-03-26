13-year-old girl suffers pfizer VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1763599602849050802

Sage is now 15 but was 13 when injured.

Myocarditis - Pfizer

From her mother:

Risk of adverse effects of vaccine is real.

Sage got her first dose of Pfizer vaccine last Nov. 10. She was ok, she just complained of sore arm.

Last night, though, she said she didn't feel well. Her heart beat faster than usual. We just asked her to rest for a bit. After a while she was ok.

Woke up middle of the night complaining of stomach and chest pains. She started vomiting as well. Slept restlessly. Woke up to vomit. This went on until early morning. By 7am her heart rate was 220+.

We brought her to ER. Doctors and residents immediately worked to stabilize her heart. They were already telling us that they were prepared to shock her na in case 2nd dose of meds still won't work.

Thankfully, her heart rate went down to normal levels after the second dose. She is stable now but still in ICU for close monitoring.

Diagnosis is myocarditis as a severe post-vaccine reaction (within 2 weeks after her first dose) Rare but it happened to her. She has no preexisting condition or comorbidities.

Would appreciate prayers for her complete recovery.

PS. My husband and I are not against vaccines. But we made this post public so that parents are made more aware of the risk of this vaccine. Ultimately, it is up to the parents to decide all the pros and cons and weigh the risks and benefits for their child/family

###

Ludovico Einaudi - Una Mattina

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=j1Ck42-_btY

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/