The Benefits of Bone Density Testing with Guest Lesia Dubriel, RT(R)(CT)

Approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million have low bone density, placing them at increased risk. This means that half of all adults age 50+ are at risk of breaking a bone and should be concerned about bone health!

Aside from age, factors that can contribute to bone loss include smoking, drinking sodas, hormone imbalance, lack of physical activity, previous broken bones, and Vitamin D deficiency.

Luckily, modern technology allows us to screen for osteoporosis and osteopenia with a safe, non-invasive bone density scan.

Join Dr. Hotze and guest, Lesia Dubriel, RT(R)(CT), as they discuss modern bone density scanning technology and how to increase bone strength. Lesia Dubriel is the Radiology Department Director and Technologist at Hotze Health & Wellness Center.

