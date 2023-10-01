BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHO New Pandemic Treaty Is TERRIFYING And Almost Here
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
615 views • 10/01/2023

MIRRORED from RedactedSep 30, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AwzSjmKbh4&ab_channel=Redacted  

Last week world leaders moved closer to a Pandemic Treaty that would hand sovereign power to the unelected World Health Organization. This is the treaty we’ve been warning about. It will give the WHO the power to supersede your country’s government and their laws about pandemic rules and allow the WHO to set their own. They will dictate pandemics, lockdowns, vaccines, masking, and more. It will also let them track and monitor you, define “infodemics” where they think that concepts, even true concepts, are dangerous. Last week was the UN General Assembly. World leaders voted to pass a political declaration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. If you don’t believe us, read them for yourself. Start with edits to the WHO International Health Regulations, made this year to prepare for the Pandemic Treaty. Note how “non-binding" is crossed out. That oughta tell you all you need to know, despite the Associated Press telling you that this is all conspiracy theory. Sadly, it's not conspiracy theory. Just conspiracy.



Keywords
whoprepardnessglobal agendapandemic treaty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy