Christian Gets Kicked Out of an "LGBT Church"

We don’t see why there’s such a struggle on this issue. You either believe the Bible, word for word, or you’re not a Christian. There’s zero room for ‘making Christianity relevant to modern society’. No, we shape modern society according to Christianity.
It seems like this so called "Unity Church" - https://www.unity.org/topic/lgbtqia-communities that advocates for sin (i.e. LGBTQIA) and promotes godlessness in favor of their own made up interpretation of the Bible doesn't get that.
Original Video Link: https://www.tiktok.com/@namisany/video/7222514475268574506?lang=en
