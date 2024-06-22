If young people refuse national service Sunak says they could have their driving licenses revoked and/or financial restrictions placed upon them.



This is the start of what life will be like if cash goes and CBDCs come in. They are just trialling it on the young in this way.



And I don't believe for one second that national service will be ignored by any of the other major parties. It's an agenda item. So they are all going to push it.

