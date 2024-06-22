© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If young people refuse national service Sunak says they could have their driving licenses revoked and/or financial restrictions placed upon them.
This is the start of what life will be like if cash goes and CBDCs come in. They are just trialling it on the young in this way.
And I don't believe for one second that national service will be ignored by any of the other major parties. It's an agenda item. So they are all going to push it.
Source @Lawyers of Light
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/