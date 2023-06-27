© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Derek Harvey: 'Open Secret' of Sequoia Capital and Relationship Of Chinese Access to R&D
It all comes back to Speaker McCarthy. He holds the authority for invesigations, he holds the purse strings. And he has taken a lot of money from Sequoia Capital. That tells you everything you need to know.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2wjpm8-derek-harvey-open-secret-of-sequoia-capital-and-relationship-of-chinese-acc.html