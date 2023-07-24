NASAMS air defense system powerless against Lancet drone near Kherson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASAMS air defense system of NATO was powerless against Russian Lancet kamikaze drone as the equipment operated to protect Ukrainian troops near Muzykovka in Kherson direction. Lancet of the 7th Airborne Division destroyed several vehicles, the radar complex and Nasams-2 launcher. The drone had also blown up "Strela-10" air defense system the day before.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY