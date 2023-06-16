Report by Press Centre Chief of Russian Vostok Group of Forces

Report by Press Centre Chief of Vostok Group of Forces

◽️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by artillery and aviation, inflicted fire on the enemy, which is attempting to carry out offensive actions. An attempted reconnaissance operation was repelled in the area south of Vodyanoye. Russian troops eliminated manpower of the nationalists. Moreover, an attack of the enemy advancing up to two platoons in the area of Levadnoye was repelled, and also a column of AFU equipment was hit. Having suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment, the enemy conducted evacuation to its rear areas.

💥 During counterbattery warfare, an Msta-B howitzer near Dobrovolye and a mortar crew in Novomikhailovka were destroyed.

🚁 Army Aviation destroyed three tanks, an armoured fighting vehicle, and hit more than a dozen clusters of AFU manpower near Makarovka, Levadnoye, and Novovodarovka.

💥 Air defence forces destroyed Furia and Leleka UAVs.

◽️ The enemy was not active in Zaporozhye direction. It carried out reconnaissance, artillery fire, and attempted to regroup its forces.

💥 An air reconnaissance mission exposed and destroyed one enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dorozhnyanka.

💥 Group artillery fire destroyed a towed D-30 howitzer and engaged enemy clusters of manpower.

💥 Two Furia UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence forces.

Servicemen of the Vostok Group of Forces show courage and heroism in carrying out combat missions. Sergeant Viktor Petrunin, a gunner-operator of the TOS-1 Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, as part of the crew, was delivering fire to the advancing AFU forces near Novodonetskoye under continuous enemy fire.

💥 As a result of courageous and coordinated actions, Sergeant Petrunin's crew destroyed several dozen nationalists and two armoured fighting vehicles.

◽️ After suffering losses, the enemy retreated and the positions of the Russian troops were retained.