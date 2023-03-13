How to Respond to Unconstitutional Acts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What most people try as a strategy to stop federal power has nothing to do what the founders told us needed to be done. Here’s a hint - it’s not about trying to convince the federal government to stop doing what the federal government wasn’t supposed to be doing in the first place.
Path to Liberty: March 13, 2023
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211