Is This Going To Be Our Next Step In Driving To Work?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Look. Up in the sky.... It's a bird.... It's a plane.... No! It's a... motorcycle?
Let SupercarBlondie, our favorite girl from Downunder, show you the latest in motoring, or is it the latest in flying? How about both?
You'll also see how the state of Vermont classifies their motor vehicles.
Video Source:
Featuring the flying car from ASKA™
Closing Theme Music:
'Seriously' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between SupercarBlondie, ASKA, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
st mon22:57