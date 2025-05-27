Eradicator (1996, PC)

Eradicator is a third-person shooter developed by Accolade and published by Accolade (in North America) and British company Eidos Interactive (in Europe).



the game is set in distant, dark future. The planet Ioxia has become the target of old alien race, as nowhere else the vital element Mazrium can be obtained. You take the role of a lone fighter to shut down the aliens' Citadel.



There are three different characters to choose from. Each of them has different abilities, and also the first few levels are unique to each character. The game is played from a third-person view, yet you can also switch to first-person view. There are are over 20 different weapons available. Similar to, for example, Dark Forces, the game features quite a lot of puzzles and pathfinding. It also features the ability to remotely control various apparatus and projectiles, and there are other unusual power-us like 2D-shoot'em up-style satellite which follows you and increases your firepower.

