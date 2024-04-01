Todd Bensman Explains The Florida Gateway | Bannons War Room

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Todd Bensman Explains The Florida Gateway | War Room. Data Shows Most Illegal Immigrant Flights Landing in Gov. DeSantis's Sunshine State - Approx 326,000 illegals have flown in without DeSantis' knowledge. Geez, he should just watch MonkeyWerx on youtube.
Aired On: 4/1/2024