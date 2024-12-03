THE JEWISH GRIP AROUND OUR NECKS - AND HOW TO PRY IT OFF

It's time to break the Jewish grip around the necks of the people of the world. Jews want us dead. Jews are poisoning our families, stealing our money, and cutting off the genitals of the children of the world. Jews are the eternal enemy of humankind. It doesn't matter if my or your Jewish friends or acquaintances are nice people, the above statements are true statements. Jews are the enemy of humankind. And we need to start by obliterating the Jewish grip in Washington - not an easy task - they have bribed and blackmailed everyone. And Donald Trump has a long history of giving Israel what they want. Let's see if we can collectively pry the Jewish fingers off our necks and free ourselves from the grip of these rats.