It took IRS 13 years to conclude FLS is not an abusive tax shelter promoter

After a 13 yearlong investigation starting in or before 2003, the IRS ultimately conceded defeat against Freedom Law School (FLS), finding no evidence to support IRS baseless claims that FLS is an "abusive tax shelter promoter."
In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon, the President of Freedom Law School, will share how IRS’ incompetent employees took so long to figure out FLS activities are completely lawful. He’ll discuss the strategies that led to victory- without having to go to court. Have fun seeing the IRS admitting defeat!