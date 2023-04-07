Oklahoma Wants To Remove Federal Money & Control From Public Schools | Ep. 115

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a bill that would remove nearly $1 billion in federal funding from public schools in order to kick Big Brother and the Department of Education out of classrooms.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023