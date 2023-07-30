DTR S6 Bonus: The UFO Hearing (March 2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The recent UFO Senate hearings were a charade of disinformation when compared to released and validated United States FOYA requests we already possess. In this episode, we explore what this recent reset of UFO research means, and how it effects the notion of a fake alien invasion theory. Enjoy.