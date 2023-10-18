Job 12-31 The subjective truth preaching, bibles, religions, and churches of men cause suffering.

The book of Revelation is about the mystery of the gospel of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11. It is about the first and the second ages of the revelation from God, the wisdom from above Dan. 12:4, starting with the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Rev. 5:1 that Christ utilizes from heaven during the 43 years of the three woes of spiritual warfare Matt. 10:34, defined Rev. 4-5 and outlined in semi-reversed order by Christ Rev. 8-12, just before the first coming of the great and terrible day of the Lord, when the Royal Law of Agape Love, AKA the Hidden Manna, AKA the Rod of Iron, AKA the Perfect Law of Liberty, AKA the promised supernatural objective truth John 8:32; Micah 7:15 were completed and delivered by the Holy Spirit once and for all time to Christians forthe first age of the Kingdom of Heaven beginning in 70 AD. As of 2023, whoever the Lord determined before time began will understand the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. We are in the second age Eph. 2:7 of the ways of God where the Sword of the Spirit is being restored by the breaking of the seven seals/lies/woes of Satan Rev. 5:1ff to where we can read, understand, and be blessed by the prophecy of Christ Rev. 1:3; 22:18ff as we can identify the wiles of the Devil and fight the good fight of faith Eph. 6 to see its completion 1 Cor. 13:9-12 and we enter into the great wedding feast on the great and terrible day of the Lord where the destroyer, or space weather, will burn up all the ways of men. Those called by God can observe the day approaching Heb. 10:25, just as Christians did during the first age of the ways of God. We know that the second coming, the second apocalypse, the second appearing, or the second age of the kingdom of heaven is at hand because the Sword of the Spirit identifies Satan as the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse who has been stealing our peace, by pretending to be God, a messenger of light, lizard person, or alien on the far side of the moon, whatever to convince men that Christ does not have all authority. It is the reason why modern men are kicking against the pricks like Saul did before his conversion to Paul. And why all humanity had to patiently suffer under the rule of Satan until the first and now the second coming of the ways of God James 5:7-11.

