On the first anniversary of October 7th, Hamas fired 5 missiles towards Tel Aviv
On the first anniversary of October 7th, Hamas fired 5 missiles towards Tel Aviv.

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: The IDF army admitted that 11 soldiers were killed and 100 others were injured since the start of the ground operation on the border with Lebanon.

and Moray would say, "and that's a lie". 

Netanyahu is currently holding an unplanned security meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, at a government meeting dedicated to the anniversary of the events of October 7th, stated that the war would end when the following goals are achieved:

- The overthrow of Hamas' rule;

- The return of all hostages, both dead and alive;

- The prevention of any future threat to Israel from Gaza;

- The safe return of "residents" in the south and north to their homes.

He said that a necessary component to achieve these goals is a "counteroffensive against the enemies of the axis of evil, Iran."



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
