🔥Two Russian assault troopers manually demolished a five-story building
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
167 views • 6 months ago

🔥Two Russian assault troopers manually demolished a five-story building. 

TM-62 continues to prove itself as the best robot vacuum cleaner for buildings !

Exclusive video from our friends from "Borz" battalion of the 110th brigade, where two reckless assaults literally in a few minutes demolish a five-story building, where Ukrainian militants were holed up. 

When the arguments run out, the good old "Donetsk rugby" comes into play. Under the cover of friendly fire, the guys throw anti-tank mines into each of the entrances, and in a few seconds the house is folded together with the Ukrainian armed forces defending it.

Our troops continue the assault on Kurakhovo. According to the latest data, almost all residential buildings in the city have come under the control of Russian troops.  The presence of Ukrainian forces remains on the territory of the Kurakhovo thermal power plant and in the adjacent industrial zone. 


Source wargonzo

@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
