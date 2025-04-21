Lady Gaga performs Poker Face at Coachella 2025 - Part 12: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?

In this video: Lady Gaga headlined Coachella 2025 to much acclaim. Within Act 1 of her theatrical set, a very energetic chess-death ritual was performed. For her performance of Poker Face, a violent battle was staged on a chessboard. Comparisons have to be made to similar media productions and classic literature. That mega-ritual was attended by other Occult ritual layers, including a foundation of the evocation and honoring of Janus. I call out some of what I see in this video, but there's so much more there that really begs to be brought out into the light of day! In a followup to this video, hopefully!





