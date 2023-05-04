BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Experts Think Commercial Real Estate Is The Next Shoe To Drop
What is happening
103 views • 05/04/2023
May 4, 2023
LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH IN UNCERTAIN TIMES WITH ITM TRADING 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN5042023&month=2023-05

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Tick, tick, tick. Can you hear the ticking of the clock? There are a lot of people out there that think that the next shoe to drop is going to be in commercial real estate. It is, isn't it? It's definitely, without a doubt, a major ticking time bomb. Coming up 📖


1:08 Commercial Real Estate

4:15 CMBS and CRE CLO

6:22 CRE Debt

11:12 Is This Global?

12:20 Gold Breakdown

15:07 Wrap Up 📑

TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-mysteries-behind-first-republic-banks-failure-and-jp-morgans-acquisition/

GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER Take the first step towards financial security by downloading our free guide on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN5022023 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟧 Beyond Gold & Silver:    / beyondgoldsilver   🟧 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading


Keywords
goldsilverdebtdropitm trading inccommercial real estate
