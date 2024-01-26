HISTORIC! All Republican Governors Back Texas As They Stand Up Against The Fed's Border Invasion

(Jan 25, 2024) Alex Jones covers the historic development in the border invasion as every Republican Governor backs Texas as it stands up to the Feds attempt to destroy this country.
InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=65b2ecf54b8bcd1b762f3c9d
