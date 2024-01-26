Create New Account
HISTORIC! All Republican Governors Back Texas As They Stand Up Against The Fed's Border Invasion
Published a month ago

(Jan 25, 2024) Alex Jones covers the historic development in the border invasion as every Republican Governor backs Texas as it stands up to the Feds attempt to destroy this country.


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/


Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=65b2ecf54b8bcd1b762f3c9d

current eventspoliticsamericatexasillegal immigrantssouthern borderfedsinvasiongovernorsgreg abbotnational guardlawlessnessborder invasion

