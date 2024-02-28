© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸🇮🇱INTERVIEW: US "Peace" Process for Israel-Gaza is Disingenuous
▪️The US is using war to destabilize the region and maintain control over it - it has no genuine interest in peace;
▪️While the US poses as interested in "peace," it fully enables Israeli brutality against Palestine and its supposed "war on Hamas" - an organization Israel deliberately maneuvered into power to prevent peace in the first place;
▪️The US government is disinterested in what the American people actually want or what is in their best interest - many people are beginning to understand no one in Washington is working for them, but rather against them;
Source @Brian Berletic's New Atlas Channel