Antivirus for the Mind? | "To Prepare for This Kind of World, We Need An Anti-Virus for the Brain." - Yuval Noah Harari | "These Have One Mind And Shall Give Their Power And Strength Onto the Beast." - Revelation 17:13
Knowledge Bomb #1 - Revelation 9:7 - Why does the Bible refer to locusts?
Why is the U.S. Navy’s swarm drone technology called LOCUST (The Low-Cost Unmanned aerial vehicle Swarming Technology (LOCUST)?
Knowledge Bomb #2 - Revelation 9:11 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred? (See Revelation 2:13)
Knowledge Bomb #3 - Revelation 2:13 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred?
Knowledge Bomb #4 - Revelation 9:16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a 200 million soldier army?
Knowledge Bomb #5 - Revelation 16:12 - Why does the Bible refer to the Euphrates River drying up?
Knowledge Bomb #6 - Revelation 13: 16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to technology that makes it mechanically impossible to buy or sell without taking the Mark of the Beast?
Knowledge Bomb #7 - Revelation 17: 13 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where the people will all be of one mind?
Knowledge Bomb #8 - Revelation 17:12 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to 10 kings?
Knowledge Bomb #9 - Revelation 6:6 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to hyper inflation?
Knowledge Bomb #10 - Revelation 6:2 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a crown (The word CORONA means crown in latin) that was given unto him and he went forth conquering?
Knowledge Bomb #11 - 1st Timothy Chapter 4:1-4 - Why does the Bible refer to a time where people will depart from the faith and abstain from eating meat?
Knowledge Bomb #12 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:1-4 - Why does 2nd Thessalonians discuss the man of sin being revealed, a great falling away
Knowledge Bomb #13 - Daniel 7:25 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a time where a person will wear out the saints, and shall think to change the times and the laws?
Knowledge Bomb #14 - Daniel Chapter 11:37 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will reject the God of his fathers, who will not be interested in women and who shall attempt to magnify himself above all?
Knowledge Bomb #15 - Daniel Chapter 11:38-40 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will praise a strange god?
Knowledge Bomb #16 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:5-10 - Why does the Bible refer to a person who is coming after the working of Satan with all powers, signs and lying wonders?
