Statements by Sergei Shoigu at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Part 2





🔻 Main points:





▪️ The defensive line established before the Ukrainian counter-offensive enabled the daily neutralization of AFU forces and advancement in specific directions.





▪️ If anyone remains with the enemy, there's no need to request evacuation over the radio or plead for it. Let them surrender.





▪️ From a military standpoint, the enemy's actions are utterly reckless. It's akin to a trap, and they continue to fall into it.





▪️ Russian intelligence obtained information about the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive in early 2023.





▪️ The primary objective of the AFU's counter-offensive was to reach the Sea of Azov.





▪️ Due to uncertainty regarding the exact attack location, defensive lines were established across the entire front.





▪️ Consequently, during the counteroffensive, Kyiv suffered 166,000 military casualties, both killed and wounded, and lost over 800 tanks.





▪️ The task was highly challenging, given the constant shelling from the right bank, intense artillery activity, and the high level of FPV and drone operations.





▪️ Notably, for the first time, we observed the transportation of supplies not only by boats—such as ammunition, food, and medicine— but also by large octocopters, sometimes referred to as "Baba Yaga."





▪️ Over 1,800 Russian troops continued to return to the special operation zone even after sustaining injuries for the fourth time.