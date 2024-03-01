Police brutality and arrest with no explanation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was pulled over for no reason and told to get out of my car because I was under arrest. NEVER told why I was pulled over or what I was being arrested for. My window was smashed, an officer jumped in on top of me, I was choked, punched in the head multiple times, tased 4 times, and ripped from my vehicle by four male officers!! I was thrown down in the glass from my window, held down, knelt on, cuffed, and thrown in the back of a vehicle. All without being told what I'd done!! After being taken to the ER for my injuries I was charged with 5 class A misdemeanors which I'm currently fighting.
I've made a complaint to the police department, the AG office, and I've filed a notice of claim.
***Trying to get this out to the public. ***
I also posted the call I made to 911 while this was happening.