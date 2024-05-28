WE'RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BONFIRE! 🔥 [5 DAYS THEN IT'S 'HELLO, 'FRISCO!!!]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 5 more days and this sht will be everywhere! Protect your kids.
Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1794906368488690097
Thumbnail: https://shortquotesworld.com/protect-all-children/
Anons digging in the knife: 🔪
FloorAlfonsoBenny
if any country did this to America they would get bombed to oblivion but JEWS mehh
WeddingPublicSoviet
Matthew 18: 6But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck,
and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.