The Lone Zebra | Episode 015 | This is Not My World
The Lone Zebra
Published 2 months ago

The longer I live the more I realize this is not my world. Now we can see the insanity unfolding before us, our eyes were opened starting in 2020 with the “scamdemic”. What kind of world do we want to live in? What do we want to see for our future? Do we really want to live this way? How can we make a difference? I ask you to see things differently, it's time to change the "standard of care" by speaking out and speaking up.

insanitychangechaosnew yearscamdemicnew visiongoodbye germ theory

