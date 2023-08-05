BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Traumas from birth healed with telepathy - The INNATE method
The INNATE one
The INNATE one
14 views • 08/05/2023

Veronica did an online treatment course with Ole, and they met to talk about her experiences with the course. This is a short clip from the full interview, that you can watch here: https://www.brighteon.com/e4606d14-fbea-4e79-a730-16d7fdff63ec


Reach out to learn more about telepathic trauma healing and to book your own session course.
www.innate.one

healingtherapychronic diseasetraumatelepathyinnatestress theory
