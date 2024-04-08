Principled vs. Power Mad

The stolen regime is making it harder on law-abiding citizens working to survive. Economics is one important vertical of the misery index. Another vertical is the brainwashed mentality of many people who torture the rest of us.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]