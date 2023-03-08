© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show: The CCP’s Great Leap Forward was literally the Great Leap into the grave. The CCP believes it owns everything on earth, and even the moon and Mars!
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 《史蒂夫·格鲁伯秀》节目主持人史蒂夫·格鲁伯：中共的大跃进就是”大步跃进坟墓”；中共以为地球上的一切甚至连月球和火星都是它的！
