Here Is What Your "Trusted Truthers" Will Never Tell You About CORONA-'VIRUS' & JABS!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
124 views • 03/06/2024

CORONA | Proceedings of the Second Annual International Conference on Nanoscale Computing and Communication https://dl.acm.org/doi/abs/10.1145/2800795.2800809?fbclid=IwAR1c6Ga_dUnKp_GOMLD7z_JFdb67Hj3CSrHiu-uYx3rC_8jIbd7zI-trqFA

.

(IMAGES) MORE PAPERS Ecorona: a coordinate and routing system for nanonetworks https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.springernature.com%2Flw685%2Fspringer-static%2Fimage%2Fchp%253A10.1007%252F978-3-030-58861-8_2%2FMediaObjects%2F498004_1_En_2_Fig2_HTML.png&tbnid=BnVzyYyq3O4k-M&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Flink.springer.com%2Fchapter%2F10.1007%2F978-3-030-58861-8_2&docid=fek4_vq8NBeKvM&w=685&h=332&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=2e8411e97662fa89&shem=trie#vhid=BnVzyYyq3O4k-M&vssid=mosaic

.

(2017) SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c#searching

.

ACM NanoCom 2023 || Home https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2023/index.php

.

10th ACM International Conference on Nanoscale Computing and Communication - Accepted Papers, Deadline, Impact Factor & Score https://research.com/conference/9th-acm-international-conference-on-nanoscale-computing-and-communication

.

Ian F. Akyildiz - AI for Good https://aiforgood.itu.int/speaker/ian-f-akyildiz/

.

Ian f akildiz itu https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx

.

Metaverse – Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz https://ianakyildiz.com/metaverse-2/

.

Ian F Akildiz CONNECT | Looking back at NanoCom 2019 - CONNECT https://connectcentre.ie/news/looking-back-at-nanocom-2019/

.

(2020) EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks | SpringerLink https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2

.

(2020) Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İlhan Fuat Akyıldız, Georgia University" on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/live/BhYpi9cRenY?si=4YWdaYtfYHK5sWuf

.

13 min mark: ARRC Seminar Series 2023 - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz" on YouTube https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=QX2zySZ6xHCkliMg

Keywords
jabcovidmrnaiobiobnt
