399) Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity - 2023]

Credits to debess channel. December 30th, 2023.

Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity] 2023 Update





Digital ID or Digital Prison presentation with updates for 2023. More discussion about Digital Transformation, The Hegelian Dialectic for Climate Change & Global Warming, Tokenization of Assets, NetZero, UN SDGs, ESG, Manipulation of school children for control and monetization, etc.





Aman Jabbi Interview [16 Aug 2023] Digital Control Grid Panopticon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nseW6mdsQCQP/





Aman Jabbi: FACIAL RECOGNITION Is MORE than we THINK 🤔

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A80xIOnzQy7M/





A Boy and His Dog (1975 Movie) HD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OOwLz8XEhY4O/





Room 101 Chinese Style

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yHAokR06w0xX/









My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua