Spiritual War | Human Trafficking Rescue Missions, Prevention, Grooming~Jason Sicneros & Deb Pietsch

"Human trafficking rescuer by night, business architect, keynote speaker, best selling author & philanthropist by day, Jason Sisneros shares his experiences and expert knowledge about this challenging aspect of our world. Jason mixes it up with a dash of miracles as he takes us down the rabbit hole into this dark subject that needs our light, attention and intention in order to win this spiritual war.

This is all part of the Designed Assault Against Humanity… to normalize pedophilia, transgenderism and the real evil that’s revealing itself now in every sector of our infrastructure. Jason talks about Prevention, Rescue, After-Care and Law Enforcement. As always, we focus on some solutions and urge you to get involved… to spread your wings as a Warrior of Light and get involved in SOME way… even if it’s just holding a powerful INTENTION during your prayers or meditation that all of this is stopped and healing takes place.

Do You Know What Grooming Looks Like? What does Bud Light’s failed Dylan Mulvany March Madness TransGender campaign have to do with “sex grooming” and human trafficking? A lot. Guest Jason Sisneros of SERT Ministries joins Deb and Scott to expand the challenging subject of sex and human trafficking from the perspective of engaging in rescue missions. We also connect the dots to retailers such as Target, North Face, Jack Daniels + others going along with the nefarious agenda of PUSHING forward the transgender agenda. Target is selling toddlers clothing with tags for “tuck and bind”. It’s all part of the Grooming Agenda to normalize child sexualization and the transgender agenda.

(May 2023) Target just had an emergency meeting 2 days ago to save themselves from a “Bud Light Situation” by having stores pull their “PRIDE & TRANSGENDER” clothes from the front of the stores to the back. Guest, Jason Sisneros has been living a double life so to speak for many years. as a successful business owner, consultant, keynote speaker, best selling-author AND engaging in real life human trafficking rescue missions.

We discuss how the current main stream agenda and narrative has crossed a very serious line of “insanity” into pure evil. People, this is just the tip of the iceberg, we need more people to step up and participate in shutting this all down. The level of “grooming” that’s taken “hold” in the mainstream is beyond comprehension.

Jason also shares some heart-warming miracle stories as well.

