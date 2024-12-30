2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 192 – Faith, Hope and 2025: A Conversation with You!

As we get ready to close out this year, we have a n opportunity to reflect on 2024 but I think more importantly we are directed more to look ahead. We can learn from the past but we can't change it. However, as we start 2025 we can look forward to a renewed hope, with the faith in God that He is in control, maybe even with the thought that we've been given another chance to do things right... to restore our country... to get involved... and most importantly, to get closer to God!

We wanted this episode to be YOUR episode. We might get it started, but we want to hear from you. We want to know what you are hoping for in 2025 and the years to come. Maybe God is putting something on your heart to say or do to make your world or the world as a whole a little bit better. Perhaps you will see an opportunity to become involved and make a difference in someone's life, for the country or even... for the world! Don't underestimate the power of God working in your life!