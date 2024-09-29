Israel Shuts Al Jazeera West Bank & Murdoch Succession Feud In Court, Granville Williams Media North

The Campaign for Press & Broadcasting Freedom (North) supports independent journalism, and holds regular talks and events.





Israel raids Al Jazeera offices in West Bank - - Israel accused the Qatar-owned network of “incitement to and support of terrorism.”





https://www.politico.eu/article/israel-raids-al-jazeera-qatar-west-bank-media-tv-troops-storm-45-day-closure/





Israeli troops raided Al Jazeera’s offices in the West Bank early on Sunday and ordered the station to shut down for 45 days.





Al Jazeera reported that “heavily armed and masked Israeli soldiers forcefully entered” the network’s offices in Ramallah and handed the West Bank bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, the closure order, which accused the station of “incitement to and support of terrorism.”





“Targeting journalists this way always aims to erase the truth and prevent people from hearing the truth,” al-Omari said, Al Jazeera reported.





Israel’s Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi posted about the raid on social media, calling Al Jazeera “the mouthpiece of Hamas and Hezbollah.”





“We will continue to fight enemy channels and ensure the safety of our heroic fighters,” Karhi said.





This isn’t the first time Israel has cracked down on Al Jazeera, one of the only media outlets broadcasting from the Gaza Strip. In May, Israel raided and closed the network’s East Jerusalem office, banning the company’s websites and broadcasts in the country. The initial closure order was also for 45 days, but it was renewed, Al Jazeera said....









The great Murdoch succession battle





https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/billionaire-business-family-feud-inspired-163000362.html





Last year, Rupert petitioned to amend the 1999 irrevocable trust agreement to give Lachlan control of his empire. The request is being challenged in a Nevada court by James, Elisabeth, and Prudence.





The hearings for the case started on 16 September. If Rupert can persuade the court he's acting in good faith and in the best interests of his heirs, then the irrevocable trust agreement can be changed. He's expected to argue that giving Lachlan control will actually benefit his siblings, since it will maintain his companies' conservative stance and ensure their profitability. Rupert's concern is that the liberal trio may outvote Lachlan and take the firms in a more liberal direction, damaging them commercially.





The outcome of the case could dramatically alter the trajectory of Fox News and the empire's other key assets, potentially leading to a more moderate direction if James, Elisabeth, and Prudence prevail. Watch this space...