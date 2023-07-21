Biden is preparing for an American defeat in the Strait of Hormuz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The relationship between the US and Iran has taken a dangerous turn as allegations of Biden's involvement in smuggling Iranian oil surface. With the US's undeniable appetite for Iranian oil, Tehran is left angered by Biden's illicit activities. In retaliation, Tehran has struck a blow to Biden's face, pushing him into a position of preparing for a battle to snatch control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.