What is Marian Week?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Gramlich, Divine Mercy
August 17, 2023
The week between August 15th and August 22nd is a critically important time in the Church. This one week, more than any other, is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, why is this the case and is it scriptural? Hear Fr. Anthony Gramlich explain this important part of our Faith.
Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT
NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT_bzVV_SdI