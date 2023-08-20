BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is Marian Week?
High Hopes
High Hopes
11 views • 08/20/2023

Fr. Gramlich, Divine Mercy


August 17, 2023


The week between August 15th and August 22nd is a critically important time in the Church. This one week, more than any other, is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, why is this the case and is it scriptural? Hear Fr. Anthony Gramlich explain this important part of our Faith.


Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT


NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT_bzVV_SdI

catholicdivine mercyfr gramlichmarian week
