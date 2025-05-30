THE HIDDEN DANGERS OF ANTIDEPRESSANTS DURING PREGNANCY

Maternal-Fetal Medicine expert Dr. Adam Urato delivers a critical warning about the rising use of SSRIs (antidepressants) during pregnancy—and the serious risks they pose to both mother and child.





Despite mounting scientific concerns, these powerful drugs continue to be promoted by the medical establishment, often without fully informing patients.





This eye-opening segment confronts the failures in prenatal care, the erosion of informed consent, and what every expecting parent deserves to know.