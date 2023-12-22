Bob the Plumber: His New Holy Stars App & Chlorine Dioxide

"God hung the stars in the sky- the Dipper, Orion, the Pleiades, and the stars of the south."

Job 9:9

Bob's interview with the creator. 11/17/2023 CLO2TV: Bob Sisson ft. Ken Dunn

https://www.brighteon.com/84a48db5-e6c2-4b5b-9a86-0ed853b2dcd1

https://www.holystarsapp.com/

Before God created us he spoke the Universe into existence and set the sun, moon, and stars just in the right places to serve as guides for His creation. For thousands of years, people have navigated, set their crops in the ground, and celebrated seasons using God's sky map. Thanks to Bob Sisson and Biblical star expert Ken Dunn, we will soon have a new tool to access the Biblical message hidden in the sky. Holystarsapp.com will soon be available to download so you and your family can learn and appreciate God's story of creation and redemption in a whole new light. Literally. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/holy-stars-app/





