BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Treat the Root Cause of Hormone Imbalance, Not the Symptoms, with Guest Cindy Jones
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
110 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
73 views • 2 months ago

Are you feeling constantly fatigued, overwhelmed, or just not yourself, and being told the answer is antidepressants or stimulants? You may be dealing with a hormonal imbalance. In this episode, Dr. Hotze visits with long-time guest Cindy Jones, who shares her transformational health journey. After being prescribed Adderall and Zoloft for post-pregnancy fatigue, Cindy realized these medications were only masking the real problem. Her breakthrough came through natural hormone replacement, specifically, bioidentical progesterone and targeted thyroid support.

Through personalized care at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Cindy was able to safely taper off prescription drugs, restore her energy, and reclaim her health. Nearly two decades later, she’s thriving, energized, sharp, and passionate about helping others recognize the root causes of their symptoms. Her story is a testament to the power of natural solutions and taking charge of your own health.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthhormoneshormonal imbalancedr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy