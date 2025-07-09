British & French militaries ‘will cooperate even more closely’ to support Ukraine - King Charles

British and French militaries ‘will cooperate even more closely’ to support Ukraine – King Charles

Claims UK and France now leading ‘coalition of the willing’ backing Kiev.

Adding:

Macron blames Britain for migrant crisis – demands Starmer make UK LESS attractive – reports

During his royal tour, Macron told Starmer the UK must become less appealing to migrants, The Telegraph reported. His demands?

🔸 Crack down on black market and gig economy jobs

🔸 Cut welfare for successful asylum seekers

🔸 Accept more legal family reunification cases in exchange for France taking back a few illegals

All while French beaches keep launching boats — and Macron enjoys banquets and carriage rides.

