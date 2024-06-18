TOTT NEWS On The Gold Coast.

Ethan from https://tottnews.com/





A snippet of his excellent presentation tonight on the Gold Coast. 18th June, 2024.





Tott News has been reporting the happenings in Australia the mainstream media don't show you, since well before the covaids plandemic.





Ethan created TOTT News after questioning the official 911 narrative as a 15 year old high school student. With eyes to see 👀, he developed his own website and later, a prominent social media channel with excellent content.





As well as writing articles for New Dawn Magazine, (and soon for Aussie Flyer Magazine) he's been at the forefront of many events and stories in Australia including the 2017 push back against "No Jab, No Play", and exposing Australian Govt "plans for pandemics" way back in 2013!





TOTT News - The Headlines Of Today Are Meant For The Generations Of Tomorrow.





Find em on Fakebook - https://www.facebook.com/TOTTNews





#TurnOfTheTide





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572





Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine





Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Email - [email protected]@aussieflyers.com

All rights reserved.