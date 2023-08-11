BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
01 Responsibility Part 1
Runenkraftraunen
Runenkraftraunen
3 views • 08/11/2023

ResponsAbility Part 1

If we want to become free and sovereign, then ResponsAbility in the sense of the ability to give answers in all life situations is a basic condition. Responsibility has nothing to do with guilt.

Please also subscribe to my  channels:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runenkraftraunen

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxoIRurqsK8mvo2lg33Zhw/videos

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runenkraftraunen

Telegram: https://t.me/Runenkraftraunen


Keywords
responseresponsabilityquilt
