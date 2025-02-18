2.18.25 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Michelle Melendez, Author "The Great Maui Landgrab"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle Melendez research led to the publishing of the book, "The Great Maui Land Grab", which, in its title, explains exactly what happened in Hawaii. She also expands on Paradise Valley, California, and the Pacific Palisades fires, NC and others in the process of the deep state taking America's most valuable land from their owners.
Buy Michelles book here... https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com/ or on Amazon