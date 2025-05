The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 85 - Cancer 101 ... Causes and Solutions

In this video, we'll explore cancer basics, causes, and solutions. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer affects over 1.2 million Americans annually. Contrary to common belief, only 5-10% of cancers are strictly hereditary, while the majority are influenced by epigenetic factors and external elements impacting genetic expression. These stressors encompass various lifestyle choices like diet, environmental toxins, stress, and social aspects. Sugar consumption particularly fuels cancer growth, exploited in specific natural health protocols like pancreatic enzyme therapy and Insulin Potentiated Therapy (IPT), leveraging cancer cells' heightened insulin sensitivity for targeted treatment. Anti-inflammatory diets rich in colorful vegetables, healthy fats, and natural, organic foods, alongside key supplements like curcumin and sulforaphane, contribute to cancer prevention and management. Integrating these approaches empowers individuals to take control of their health, fostering a cancer-free life regardless of their circumstances.

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can

