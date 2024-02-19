Fox was found with wire wrapped around her Back Leg after being caught in the hunter trap Rescued

Star Network Rescue





Nov 27, 2022





Fox was found with wire wrapped around her Back Leg after being caught in the trap | Rescued





Full story: https://starnetworkmedia.com/trapped-...





Cruel traps are widely used in the rural mountain areas of India. Wild pigs are often the intended victim but many other species get caught. This fox was caught in a wire trap and had been stuck for so long, her paw had fallen off.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuGbPS9pExY




