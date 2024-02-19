BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fox was found with wire wrapped around her Back Leg after being caught in the hunter trap Rescued
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
47 views • 02/19/2024

Star Network Rescue


Nov 27, 2022


Fox was found with wire wrapped around her Back Leg after being caught in the trap | Rescued


#FoxTrapped

#injurylawyers

#FOXUSA

#FoxRescueUSA


Full story: https://starnetworkmedia.com/trapped-...


Cruel traps are widely used in the rural mountain areas of India. Wild pigs are often the intended victim but many other species get caught. This fox was caught in a wire trap and had been stuck for so long, her paw had fallen off.


You can follow and find out more about Manali Strays using the following:


Instagram: @manalistrays

Facebook: @manalistraysrock

YouTube: Manali Strays

Website: www.manalistrays.org

If you wish to help Manali Strays achieve its goals and help the street animals of Manali, you can donate in several ways. All donations go directly into an official charity bank account held under the trust, which undergoes official audits each year:


G-Pay: 9418704924

PayPal: https://paypal.me/ManaliStrays or [email protected]

Website Form: https://www.manalistrays.org/donate

Sponsor an animal permanently living at Manali Strays: https://www.manalistrays.org/sponsor


fox found with wire wrapped the leg, the fox caught in a wire trap, trapped fox, the fox caught in a trap, trapped fox, the fox caught in a snare, The fox was caught in a snare trap, fox hunting trap, the fox caught in the trap, the rescue of trapped wildlife in the forest, animal rescue videos, animal rescue, wild animal rescue videos, animal rescue team, baby fox trapped, rescue trapped wildlife, fox paw falling off, fox paw stuck in tree, wildlife videos, what does an injury lawyer do, animal injury lawyers, Donate your Car


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuGbPS9pExY


foxtrapwirestar network rescueback legpaw fallen off
