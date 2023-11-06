© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J. Johnston Warns You To NOT Take a Side In The Israel Palestine War And NOT To Take Sides Ever
Some very very very important philosophical statements are being made on my first live on Instagram after a 36-hour ban. It's amazing how poorly we are doing as a society because we have allowed the far left and the radicals to take over every branch of government.
I'm just sharing with you a little bit of my own wisdom. Hopefully, everybody who watches us today learns something from it!
www.FreedomReport.ca
#israel #palestine #war #saudiarabia #qatar #kevinjjohnston #leftwing #lgbtg #police #solidarity
israel, palestine, war, saudiarabia, qatar, kevinjjohnston, leftwing, lgbtg, police, solidarity