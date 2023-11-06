BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kevin J. Johnston Warns You To NOT Take a Side In The Israel Palestine War And NOT To Take Sides Ever
Kevin J. Johnston Warns You To NOT Take a Side In The Israel Palestine War And NOT To Take Sides Ever


Some very very very important philosophical statements are being made on my first live on Instagram after a 36-hour ban. It's amazing how poorly we are doing as a society because we have allowed the far left and the radicals to take over every branch of government.


I'm just sharing with you a little bit of my own wisdom. Hopefully, everybody who watches us today learns something from it!



www.FreedomReport.ca




#israel #palestine #war #saudiarabia #qatar #kevinjjohnston #leftwing #lgbtg #police #solidarity


israel, palestine, war, saudiarabia, qatar, kevinjjohnston, leftwing, lgbtg, police, solidarity

israelpalestinewarpoliceqatarlgbtgsaudiarabialeftwingsolidaritykevinjjohnston
