X22 REPORT Ep 3137b - Confirmed, The Plan Is Working, The Door Has Been Open, Art Of War

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3137b - August 11, 2023
Confirmed, The Plan Is Working, The Door Has Been Open, Art Of War
Trump and the patriots are in complete control, the [DS] is showing the people how corrupt they are, this is not by accident, this is being done on purpose, he is making them feel pain every step of they way. Trump is showing the people what election interference looks like, and the people are getting it. The plan is working and the polls show it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
