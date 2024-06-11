© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gather Outside NYC Nova Exhibit: There's growing outrage for pro-Palestinian demonstrators who held a protest outside an exhibit dedicated to the victims of the attack on the Nova Music Festival. There were three arrests as protesters fought with the NYPD. The Nova Music Festival was a primary target of Hamas terrorists on October 7. The exhibit includes bullet-riddled cars and personal items left behind as thousands ran for their lives. The protests follow the spectacular rescue of four hostages by the Israeli military.